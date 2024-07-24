Amber Rose's Uncensored 'College Hill' Fight with Joseline Hernandez Surfaces

Play video content

Amber Rose whooping on Joseline Hernandez is a legendary reality TV fight that's never been seen ... until now, and the brawl relates to the reignited discussion about Amber's racial identity after her starring role at the Republican National Convention.

TMZ obtained footage showing what never made it on air during season 2 of "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" -- when Amber and Joseline got into a big scuffle on the show, which BET says it censored due to the violence.

The clip doesn't have audio, but you can see Amber and Joseline jawboning -- which was shown when the show aired -- and the argument was all about Amber's race.

Folks who saw that episode remember the confrontation well -- Joseline was questioning Amber's racial identity and background, and straight-up said Amber was not Black -- and AR felt she was being singled out and made to feel bad for her white heritage.

Joseline also made the argument that Amber was conflicted with her mixed-race makeup -- and that ultimately set Amber off, spurring her to get up and start repeatedly punching Joseline. Like we said, only one punch originally aired in 2023, and then producers opted to cut away.

Of course, there's been renewed discussion about Amber's race since her speech on the first night of the RNC.

Remember ... Amber got up there and touted her love and support for Donald Trump -- noting she finally felt she was among her own kind with the red hat crowd.

As soon as her comments were made ... lots of people took to social media and started recirculating the Joseline argument, suggesting JH was actually right about Amber after all.

Like Amber's made clear ... she's all in on DT nowadays, despite his criminal conviction and whatever else is being thrown at him, and Republicans seem happy to have her onboard.

BET tells us ... "We remain unwavering in our decision not to air the footage, as our network does not condone violence in any form. Furthermore, we hold the HBCU experience in the highest regard, recognizing its vital role in fostering Black excellence and pride within our community."