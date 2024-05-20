Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Amber Rose Endorses Donald Trump for President, Sparks Backlash

Amber Rose Backs Donald Trump for Prez 2024 ... Sparks Backlash

Amber Rose publicly endorsed one candidate for the 2024 US Presidential Election ... surprising many followers with her choice -- as it seems to contradict her public stances.

The model-turned-activist took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself, Donald Trump and Melania Trump ... making it clear she'd be voting for the former prez in November. Alongside the upload, AR wrote ... "Trump 2024."

It didn't take long for Amber's followers to sound off in the comments ... with many calling out how Trump's political stances directly contradict her own beliefs -- at least ones she's been open about anyway.

Remember, Amber, an avid Women's Rights activist, founded the SlutWalk -- a protest advocating for the end of rape culture, slut shaming and victim blaming.

One fan responded ... "He's against LGBTQ+ community & supports State's rights to choose women's reproductive health. What??????"

A second follower weighed in ... "Lol I better never see you speak on women’s rights again!! ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼" A third wrote, "He’s against everything I thought YOU believed in?! LGBTQA Women’s rights! The lists goes on super disappointing."

Several others declared they were unfollowing Amber over the update ... and since then, AR has disabled comments on her IG post.

Amber's endorsement of Trump is a complete 180 from her prior public feelings about 45 ... having blasted the businessman on a number of occasions, including his stance on "locker room banter." In fact, prior to his election in 2016, Amber declared she'd leave the country if Trump became president ... but didn't follow through on that in the end.

While Amber has yet to shed light on her political shift, she isn't the first celebrity to back the former TV personality. Kid Rock, Dennis Quaid, Brett Favre, James Woods, Jason Aldean, Jon Voight, Kevin Sorbo, among others have voiced their support for Trump at different times over the years. Still, her cosign is causing fans to scratch their heads.

