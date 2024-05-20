Kid Rock Allegedly Waves Gun at Rolling Stone Writer, Says N-Word

Kid Rock is pushing his provocative persona to erratic new levels -- at least according to a new feature by Rolling Stone ... which claims he waved a gun around and said the n-word.

The outlet dropped a fresh piece that chronicled an interview with the rapper Sunday ... where KR is described as brandishing a firearm to the reporter, as well as dropping the racial slur a number of times while talking about politics and the history of the Republican party.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Per the journo, David Peisner, KR ranted at him after drinking several Jim Beam/Diet Coke cocktails ... at which point he allegedly pulled out a handgun from behind a leather chair. Kid Rock allegedly yelled ... "And I got a f***ing goddamn gun right here if I need it ... I got them everywhere!"

When asked whether he wants to be remembered for his conservative politics or his music, Kid Rock reportedly said he didn't mind that his legacy will be shooting up Bud Light cans.

Play video content 4/3/23

However, per RS, Kid Rock has moved on from his Bud Light boycott ... hinting he's looking to raise a stink about other businesses. He added ... "I don’t want to hurt people’s jobs and stuff like that when they don’t have any dog in the fight, but there’s a whole lot of other companies we should be going after."

Despite repeatedly denying caring about his reputation -- he reportedly asked the journalist to "write the most horrific article" as it helps with his career.

Kid Rock also apparently spent a large portion of his interview defending his support of Donald Trump ... whom he allegedly tried to call and described as his "bestie." The ex-Prez reportedly sent KR to voicemail during the interview.

The reporter also claims the pair argued over his attempts to leave ... with KR encouraging him to spend the night -- despite allegedly calling David a "college snowflake" and speculating on his sexuality at a different point in their chat.