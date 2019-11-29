Kid Rock Goes on Drunken Rant About Oprah, Insists He's Not Racist

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kid Rock wants the world to know he HATES Oprah Winfrey (and other talk show hosts), but also ... don't call him racist because of it. His drunken words, not ours.

The country rocker went on a wild tirade last week at his own Honky Tonk bar in Nashville -- which apparently overserved their boss, 'cause the man was clearly intoxicated as he blasted O from the stage ... saying, "F*** Oprah!" and other vulgarities we won't repeat.

Check out the video, 'cause it's truly an ugly sight to behold. He lays into Oprah repeatedly and then goes on to attack Joy Behar and Kathy Lee Gifford. We don't know why he might've gone after Kathy, but he and Joy had beef last year -- he even called her a bitch on TV.

As far as O goes ... he's noted in past interviews that he just doesn't like her, period. No clear reason as to why, though. Adding insult to injury, KR consistently explains that just because he hates these folks -- especially Oprah -- that doesn't make him racist. Some members of the crowd disagreed.