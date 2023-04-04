Kid Rock Shoots Up Cans of Bud Light in Response to Partnership with Trans Activist

Play video content

Kid Rock is all fired up amid Bud Light's decision to partner up with a transgender activist -- and we mean that literally -- 'cause he's out firing bullets over the whole thing.

The singer/rapper posted a video to his social media Monday, which was uncaptioned ... but was also self-explanatory in what was shown. Namely, it's him grabbing an AR-style rifle of some sort and firing a ton of bullets at a few cases of Bud Light off in the distance.

He starts his video by saying, "grandpa's feeling a little frisky today," and then proceeds to shoot up the beer ... which he had teed up for him on a table near a lake.

Finally, he hits his point home by once again talking to the camera ... this time saying, "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day."

Now, if you're wondering why KR is all pissy about Bud Light ... it's no secret if you've been following the news lately. Dylan Mulvaney -- who's a transgender woman and a social media influencer who's been documenting her transition journey online -- has partnered with BL.

She did a promo for Bud Light a couple days ago ... flashing a bunch of their signature blue cans and plugging some sort of sweepstakes they were running. Dylan also posted a photo of a custom Bud Light can with her face on it ... something sent over by Anheuser.

There was swift backlash from people who apparently didn't like their fave brew company teaming with DM ... including a lot of conservatives, like Kid Rock. Anheuser-Busch has since spoken out and defended its partnership with Dylan, advocating for a diverse consumer base ... while also noting her custom can is not available to the public. It was just a gift.

