Donald Trump's Famous Jet Clips Parked Aircraft at Florida Airport

Donald Trump's famous private jet got into a minor collision with a parked plane at a Florida airport over the weekend -- and TMZ has obtained photos of all the damage.

The former president's Boeing 757 emblazoned with the name "Trump" landed at West Palm Beach International Airport in the early morning hours Sunday. Trump, as you know, lives nearby at his sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was taxiing on the tarmac when its winglet -- a short vertical fin on the wingtip used to reduce aerodynamic drag -- clipped a stationary corporate jet that was unoccupied.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which showed Trump's plane parked at the airport with one wing missing its winglet. Other images captured a deep gash in the elevator of the tail on the other jet.

Although the FAA did not identify Trump's plane by name, the agency gave some media outlets the tail number, N757AF, which is registered to DJT Operations I LLC – one of The Donald's businesses.

Whether Trump was on his jet or not at the time of impact was unknown, but he would have been just fine in any case. It seems no injuries were reported. The FAA has launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trump -- the presumptive Republican presidential nominee -- held a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Trump's been on trial in Manhattan Criminal Court for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to a porn star to help win the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.