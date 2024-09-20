TMZ TV Hot Takes: Lady Gaga, Lauren Sanchez, Terence Crawford

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lady Gaga, Lauren Sanchez, Terence Crawford

LADY GAGA'S DAD VOTING TRUMP ... Lauren Sanchez, Terence Crawford

Lady Gaga's dad is voting to make America great again, Lauren Sanchez is being sued and Terence Crawford is calling out Canelo Alvarez ... all this on today's TMZ on TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

PAPA GAGA
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Lady Gaga's father is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

TMZ on TV

YOU STOLE MY IDEA!!!
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Jeff Bezos' fiancé being sued by her former yoga instructor over her new children's book.

TMZ Sports

I'LL TAKE HIM DOWN
And, on "TMZ Sports," Babcock, Edward and Lucas break down a potential boxing match between Canelo and Terence.

