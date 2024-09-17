Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy Indicted, Kim Zolciak, Demario Davis

Diddy is being jailed on sex trafficking charges, Kim Zolciak is shutting down Kroy Biermann and Demario Davis is breaking down his NFL team's hot start ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

THE SHOE FINALLY DROPS
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles dive into the Diddy indictment out of New York.

TMZ on TV

SHUTTIN' IT DOWN
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Kim shutting down any possibility of reconciling with Kroy.

TMZ Sports

OFF TO A GREAT START
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael talks with the New Orleans Saints' Pro Bowl linebacker about the team's 2-0 start to the 2024 NFL season.

