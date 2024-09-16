TMZ TV Hot Takes: J Lo and Ben Reunite, Donald Trump, NBA Star Derrick White

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back on speaking terms, Donald Trump is making his feelings on Taylor Swift known, and NBA star Derrick White is getting into fights ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the latest with Ben and J Lo ... including a lunch reunion in Beverly Hills amid what has been a messy divorce.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Trump saying "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" on Truth Social.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo take a look at a wild video showing the Boston Celtics champion and Team USA gold medalist getting clocked in the head during a brawl in the stands at a college football rivalry game.