TMZ TV Hot Takes: Britney Spears, Jon Bon Jovi, Shannon Sharpe

Britney Spears is still paying child support despite her son turning 18, Jon Bon Jovi is being hailed a hero, and Shannon Sharpe is feeling embarrassed ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why Britney is still shelling out $20,000 in child support for a few more months despite Jayden James reaching his 18th birthday.

TMZ on TV

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to dramatic video of Bon Jovi convincing a woman not to jump off a bridge.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports," Edward and Lucas break down Shannon's response to accidentally live-streaming a sex romp.