Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Tyreek Hill, Orlando Bloom, Dak Prescott

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Tyreek Hill Arrest Video ... Orlando Bloom, NFL's Dak

0910-HOT-Takes

Tyreek Hill is getting yanked out of his car in police body cam footage, Orlando Bloom is checking out Kim Kardashian, and Dak Prescott is rolling in the dough ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

091024_tmz_live_tyreek_kal
ESCALATING THE ISSUE
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the police body cam footage from Tyreek's intense interaction with cops before his NFL game.

TMZ on TV

091024_tv_clips_bloom_kim_k
SNEAKY PEEK
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Orlando seemingly checking out Kim K's famous behind ... in full view of his fiancée Katy Perry.

TMZ Sports

091024_tmz_sports_kal
PRE$$$COTT GETS PAID
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at Dak's record-setting NFL contract.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later