Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon, Lil Wayne, Joey Chestnut

TMZ TV Hot Takes J Lo Holds Hands With Matt ... Lil Wayne, Joey Chestnut

0909-HOT-Takes

Jennifer Lopez is getting deep with Matt Damon, Lil Wayne fans are upset at a snub, and Joey Chestnut is pounding brats ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

090924_tmz_live_jlo_kal
CHATTING WITH BEN'S BESTIE
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down J Lo's emotional moment with estranged husband Ben Affleck's good friend.

TMZ on TV

090924_tv_clips_lil_wayne_kal
SUPER BOWL SNUB???
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Weezy fans calling for him to be the Super Bowl 59 halftime show performance instead of Kendrick Lamar ... seeing as the Big Game is in the Big Easy.

TMZ Sports

090924_tmz_sports_kal
GO, JOEY, GO!!!
TMZSports.com

And then on "TMZ Sports," Mojo, Edward and Lucas take a look at Joey's latest competitive eating triumph.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later