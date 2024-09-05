TMZ TV Hot Takes: Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Lawsuit, Jamie Foxx, Ludacris

Prosecutors in New Mexico want another bite at the apple when it comes to Alec Baldwin, Jamie Foxx is going to address his health scare for the first time, and Ludacris is breaking out the big guns ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock explain why prosecutors are trying to get another trial in the "Rust" shooting case.

TMZ on TV

Meanwhile over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Jamie saying he's going to finally address his health scare for the first time.

TMZ Sports

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down Ludacris' first pitch at the Atlanta Braves game.