TMZ TV Hot Takes: Donald Trump, 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran, Flau'jae Johnson
TMZ TV HOT TAKES TRUMP THANKS BRITTANY MAHOMES ... Plus Jenn Tran, Flau'jae
Donald Trump is thanking Patrick Mahomes' wife, Jenn Tran is getting dumped, and Flau'jae Johnson is recruiting Adele ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock break down the love fest between Trump and Brittany Mahomes.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Jenn getting dumped on the 'Bachelorette' finale.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain why Flau'jae wants to collab with Adele.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!