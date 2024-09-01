Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: LeVar Burton, Angelina Jolie, NFL's Kyren Williams

LeVar Burton Defends Space Exploration ... Angelina Jolie, NFL Star

LeVar Burton is defending space exploration, Angelina Jolie is not dating anyone, and Kyren Williams is previewing the upcoming NFL season ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

IT'S THE FINAL FRONTIER!!!
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock break down LeVar's position on space ... now that we're dealing with an astronaut emergency up there.

STILL SINGLE
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew explains why Angelina is NOT dating British rapper Akala ... despite optics and reports to the contrary.

RUNNING BACK REVIEW
And on "TMZ Sports," the Rams' star running back tells us what's in store this season.

