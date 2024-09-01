TMZ TV Hot Takes: LeVar Burton, Angelina Jolie, NFL's Kyren Williams

LeVar Burton is defending space exploration, Angelina Jolie is not dating anyone, and Kyren Williams is previewing the upcoming NFL season ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock break down LeVar's position on space ... now that we're dealing with an astronaut emergency up there.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew explains why Angelina is NOT dating British rapper Akala ... despite optics and reports to the contrary.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," the Rams' star running back tells us what's in store this season.