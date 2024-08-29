Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Armie Hammer, Jeremy Jackson, Cooper Kupp

TMZ TV HOT TAKES ARMIE SELLS TRUCK ... Jeremy Jackson, NFL's Kupp

hot-takes-2

Armie Hammer is making a tough decision, Jeremy Jackson is owning up to some questionable behavior and Cooper Kupp is cutting a deal ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

082824_tmz_live_armie_kal
HOLLYWOOD HITS HARD
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock explain why Armie is selling his beloved truck.

TMZ on TV

082824_tv_clips_baywatch_kal
SNEAKY SNIFFIN'
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to a "Baywatch" star admitting to sniffing his female costars swimsuits.

TMZ Sports

082824_tmz_sports_kal
MOVIN' ON
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have all the details on Cooper selling his mansion up in Oregon.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later