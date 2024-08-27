TMZ TV Hot Takes: J Lo and Ben, Biebers, Babe Ruth
TMZ TV Hot Takes J LO AND BEN GET MESSY ... Plus the Biebers, Babe Ruth
J Lo and Ben Affleck's messy divorce showdown, Justin and Hailey Bieber's baby news, and an epic sports auction are the talk of the town -- and the talk of today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock are diving into the drama of J Lo and Ben Affleck's messy divorce. With no prenup and major assets on the line, things are getting seriously heated!
TMZ on TV
Can baby news get any more exciting than Justin and Hailey Bieber’s? The "TMZ on TV" crew says definitely not -- but they also point out that while they're busy trying to nail this parenting game, they’re already getting roasted online. Find out why ...
TMZ Sports
Babcock and Mojo are losing their minds over on "TMZ Sports" ... 'cause Babe Ruth’s 1932 "called his shot" jersey just sold for an eye-popping price in one of the biggest sports memorabilia auctions ever.
