TMZ TV Hot Takes: Jennifer Garner, Kamala Harris, Anthony Edwards

Jennifer Garner is not leaving her man for Ben Affleck, Kamala Harris is ripping Donald Trump, and a couple NBA Anthonys are walking Floyd Mayweather into the ring ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock explain why Jennifer is not going to break up with her boyfriend John Miller just because her ex-husband is getting divorced from another famous Jen.

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Harris' speech at the DNC ... when she accepted the nomination and couldn't resist taking shots at Trump.

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have the latest on the big Floyd fight ... where he's going to be escorted to the ring by NBA stars and Paris Olympics gold medalists Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis.

