Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kanye West and Bianca Censori, Lily Allen, Simone Biles

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Kanye and Bianca In Korea ... Lily Allen, Simone Biles

SUN_Hot-Takes-Thumbnail.
Getty/TMZ.com Composite

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are overseas, Lily Allen is returning a dog and Simone Biles is celebrating her Olympics success with a new car ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

082324_tmz_live_bianca_kal
MOM MODE
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Charles and Babcock explain why Ye and his wife are with his kids over in South Korea.

TMZ on TV

lily allen returned dog 082324_TMZ_9833825.mxf.00_01_04_02.Still002
RETURN TO SENDER
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Lily admitting she returned a puppy after the pooch ate her passport.

TMZ Sports

082324_tmz_sports_biles_kal
G-WAGON FOR THE G.O.A.T.
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo show off Simone's new wheels ... a treat for herself after another Olympic gold medal.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later