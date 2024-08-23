Simone Biles Celebrates Olympic Triumph With New G-Wagon

Simone Biles now has some fresh wheels to pair with her new gold and silver ... the gymnastics legend revealed Thursday she copped a G-Wagon to celebrate her triumph in Paris.

The 27-year-old posed for a pic on the hood of the white Mercedes-Benz to show off the big purchase ... after telling her 12.7 million followers she ditched her old matte-black ride for the new car.

Biles captioned the photo with three emojis ... all showing she was stoked to have the new whip. She also revealed it's got some custom red interior ... which cushioned her Prada bag perfectly.

Biles, of course, is well deserving of the treat-yourself moment ... after all, she killed it at the Olympics, taking home three gold medals and one silver.

It hasn't all been gifts and bashes for Biles since her return to the States, though. She also noted she was busy Thursday helping put the finishing touches on her and Jonathan Owens' new home.

In an IG post, she wrote she had to work on landscaping and pool plans ... while discussing audio and security features with experts at the pad as well.