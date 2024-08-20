Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Simone Biles Unsure She'll Be At Chicago Bears Games This Season

Simone Biles Unsure I'll Be At Bears Games ... To Support Husband

082024_simone_biles_kal
PACKED SCHEDULE

Simone Biles might not be at Chicago Bears games this season a la Taylor Swift to support her man, Jonathan Owens -- but no, it's not because of the Packers coat incident!

The 7x Olympic gold medalist explained why you may not see her on the sidelines, or luxury suite in a TikTok video ... explaining her upcoming schedule is packed, despite just returning from the 2024 Paris Games.

080324 simone biles jonathan owens medal sub instagram
Instagram/@jowens

"I don't know how many games I'll be able to make," the 27-year-old said, "because in a few weeks we go on tour."

Biles will be hosting the Gold Over America Tour, a family-friendly event featuring "jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography".

Joining the Olympic champion will be Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Peng-Peng Lee, Fred Richard, and more.

"I think right now we're doing about 32 stops," Biles said.

Gold Over America tour
Getty

The G.O.A.T.'s tour kicks off mid-September and ends in November ... so she might be able to catch a game or two toward the end of the season, unless the Bears make the playoffs (crazier things have happened).

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Together
Launch Gallery
Simone And Jonathan Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, it was just a few days ago that Simone felt the wrath of some fans after she rocked a jacket featuring pics of her hubby when he played for Green Bay.

The Bears and Packers are hated rivals.

simone biles packers jacket
Getty

Here's hoping we see Simone at the Bears games at least once this season!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later