Simone Biles Unsure She'll Be At Chicago Bears Games This Season
Simone Biles might not be at Chicago Bears games this season a la Taylor Swift to support her man, Jonathan Owens -- but no, it's not because of the Packers coat incident!
The 7x Olympic gold medalist explained why you may not see her on the sidelines, or luxury suite in a TikTok video ... explaining her upcoming schedule is packed, despite just returning from the 2024 Paris Games.
"I don't know how many games I'll be able to make," the 27-year-old said, "because in a few weeks we go on tour."
Biles will be hosting the Gold Over America Tour, a family-friendly event featuring "jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography".
Joining the Olympic champion will be Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Peng-Peng Lee, Fred Richard, and more.
"I think right now we're doing about 32 stops," Biles said.
The G.O.A.T.'s tour kicks off mid-September and ends in November ... so she might be able to catch a game or two toward the end of the season, unless the Bears make the playoffs (crazier things have happened).
Of course, it was just a few days ago that Simone felt the wrath of some fans after she rocked a jacket featuring pics of her hubby when he played for Green Bay.
The Bears and Packers are hated rivals.
Here's hoping we see Simone at the Bears games at least once this season!