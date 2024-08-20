Simone Biles Unsure She'll Be At Chicago Bears Games This Season

Play video content

Simone Biles might not be at Chicago Bears games this season a la Taylor Swift to support her man, Jonathan Owens -- but no, it's not because of the Packers coat incident!

The 7x Olympic gold medalist explained why you may not see her on the sidelines, or luxury suite in a TikTok video ... explaining her upcoming schedule is packed, despite just returning from the 2024 Paris Games.

"I don't know how many games I'll be able to make," the 27-year-old said, "because in a few weeks we go on tour."

Biles will be hosting the Gold Over America Tour, a family-friendly event featuring "jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography".

Joining the Olympic champion will be Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Peng-Peng Lee, Fred Richard, and more.

"I think right now we're doing about 32 stops," Biles said.

The G.O.A.T.'s tour kicks off mid-September and ends in November ... so she might be able to catch a game or two toward the end of the season, unless the Bears make the playoffs (crazier things have happened).

Of course, it was just a few days ago that Simone felt the wrath of some fans after she rocked a jacket featuring pics of her hubby when he played for Green Bay.

The Bears and Packers are hated rivals.