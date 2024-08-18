Simone Biles Poses with 'Olympic F***ing Champion' Menu

Simone Biles ate up the competition at the 2024 Olympics ... and, one restaurant knows it -- giving her a custom championship that's not exactly safe for work.

The 11-time Olympic medalist went out to dinner with her husband Jonathan Owens in Chicago after the Chicago Bears preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals ... and, the restaurant they dined at -- Maple & Ash -- surprised the Olympian.

Scrawled across the front -- over her eating options -- in big letters read "Olympic F***ing Champion" ... something SB loved by the way, 'cause she posted multiple pics and vids about it.

M&A ain't wrong about the description BTW ... Simone's got 11 total medals -- seven gold -- and just crushed 2024 in Paris, winning three gold and one silver.

She's back stateside obviously ... and, now she's the one supporting her spouse from the sidelines -- pulling up to JO's game yesterday.

Jonathan negotiated with the Bears so he could be sure to watch Simone win gold in person ... skipping weeks of training camp while hanging in Paris.

With all due respect, Simone Biles gotta throw that jacket in the trash ASAP.



How did she get in with that? pic.twitter.com/M4MJN1omZl — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 17, 2024 @dave_bfr

Simone's appearance at Saturday's game wasn't without controversy though ... 'cause fans jumped on her for wearing a Packers-themed jacket to support her hubby's new team because of their rivalry.