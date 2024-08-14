Simone Biles Says Parents Gave Her Hermès Bag After Shopping Spree Backlash

Simone Biles has a sassy clapback for all the people bashing her post-Olympics Parisian shopping spree ... clarifying she didn't spend her own dough on a pricey Hermès bag.

The gymnastics G.O.A.T. addressed her luxurious new handbag, usually worth tens of thousands of dollars, telling fans ... "My parents bought me my Hermès bag 🥰. Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents."

Simone says her parents, Ronald and Nellie, gave her the bag as a treat after all her Olympic glory -- and, TBH, she did just become the most-decorated American gymnast in Olympics history. Ya get why they'd give her a little VIP treatment.

A few online trolls began flipping out when SB posted images from a high-end shopping spree ... feeling like she was being too showy.

However, lots of Simone's fans came to her defense, saying she can spend her money anyway she wants.

She posted pics of Birkin and Kelly bags at the Paris Hermès store ... and then flaunted the brand's iconic orange box, but left fans guessing about which one she actually bought.