Simone Biles' Biological Mother Wants To Reconcile, 'Would Like To Make Amends'

Simone Biles' biological mother is ready to meet the Olympic hero face-to-face ... saying after decades of being out of her life, she wants to make things right.

When Biles was a toddler, she was placed in foster care as her mom, Shanon, battled drug and alcohol addiction. Simone's maternal grandparents, Ron and Nellie, stepped in and adopted her and her sister, Adria, in 2003.

Shanon said in a recent interview she would like to make up for time lost ... but is leaving it up to Simone and Adria to set it up.

"I would like to make amends with Simone personally -- I'm just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria," Shanon said to the Daily Mail.

"I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward."

The 52-year-old added, "I'm waiting for the opportunity but I'm waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let's sit down. I just have to be patient."

Despite their broken relationship, Shanon said she tuned in to Biles' gymnastics career from a distance. In fact, she even threw a party at her Columbus, Ohio home after Simone won her seventh gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Shanon also weighed in on Simone's marriage to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens ... saying she wished she was a part of the ceremony.

"I want to let her know that I love her. I'm very proud of her," Shanon said. "I'm just still waiting. I would like to sit down and talk to you and answer any questions you may have."

Play video content AUGUST 2016 TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports also spoke with Shanon back in 2016 ... and she revealed at the time she was clean and sober since 2007.