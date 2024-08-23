Lily Allen Admits She Returned Dog After It Ate Family's Passports

Play video content Miss Me?

Lily Allen's taking some ruff criticism online ... with people blasting her character after she admitted she ditched a rescue puppy when it chewed up her family's passports.

The actress told the story on her "Miss Me?" podcast, and revealed the dog she adopted in 2021 turned out to be a hungry pup ... chewing just about everything it could fit between its teeth.

One of those tasty forbidden treats -- her passport and her kids' passports, complete with their visas stuck inside of them ... which the little dog apparently shredded.

LA says the dog "ruined my life" taking a bunch of time and money to get the passports replaced ... and preventing her kids, Ethel and Marnie, from seeing their biological father Sam Cooper since she lives in NYC with husband David Harbour and Sam lives across the pond in England.

Allen says she took the dog back to the shelter -- adding it was a badly behaved dog across the board, and the passports were just the last straw ... and, now her fam's looking into adopting another pup.

This is going over about as well as you might expect on the internet ... with people claiming Allen shouldn't be allowed to adopt another dog and sharing their own stories of pets ruining their belongings -- saying it's not a justification to jettison the furry friends.