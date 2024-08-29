TMZ TV HOT TAKES J Lo and Ben's Divorce Judge ... Alexis Bellino, Tom Brady

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce judge has a family connection to both of them, Alexis Bellino has a wedding to plan, and Tom Brady has some TV restrictions ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock break down the six degrees of separation between J Lo, Ben, Alex Rodriguez and the judge overseeing the Bennifer divorce.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to 'RHOC' star Alexis getting engaged ... to none other than Shannon Beador's ex.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain why TB12 may have some severe restrictions on his NFL broadcasting gig.