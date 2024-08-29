Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: J Lo and Ben's Divorce Judge, Alexis Bellino, Tom Brady

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce judge has a family connection to both of them, Alexis Bellino has a wedding to plan, and Tom Brady has some TV restrictions ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock break down the six degrees of separation between J Lo, Ben, Alex Rodriguez and the judge overseeing the Bennifer divorce.

MESSY ENGAGEMENT
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to 'RHOC' star Alexis getting engaged ... to none other than Shannon Beador's ex.

RAIDERS RESTRICTIONS
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain why TB12 may have some severe restrictions on his NFL broadcasting gig.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

