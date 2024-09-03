Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Nikki Bella, Brad Pitt, Ricky Pearsall

TMZ HOT TAKES NIKKI SIGNALS DIVORCE ... Brad Pitt, NFL's Pearsall

0903-HOT-Takes

Nikki Bella is lawyering up, Brad Pitt is making a big debut and Ricky Pearsall is recovering from a gunshot wound ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

090324_tmz_live_nikki_artem_kal
TAKING QUICK ACTION
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock explain why Nikki may be pulling the plug on her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev any day now ... because she's on the hunt for a divorce lawyer in the wake of her husband's arrest for domestic violence.

TMZ on TV

brad pitt girlfriend venice 090324_TMZ_9859931.mxf.00_00_20_19.Still002
GOIN' PUBLIC
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Brad's debut with Ines de Ramon at the Venice Film Festival.

TMZ Sports

090324_tmz_sports_pearsall.01_04_21_11.Still024
MIRACULOUS RETURN
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo have the latest on the San Francisco 49ers rookie WR who was shot during an attempted robbery.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later