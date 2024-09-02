Nikki Bella Feels Love at Hot Dog Eating Contest After Artem Chigvintsev DV Bust

Play video content Netflix

Nikki Bella's back in the public eye in a big way ... taking the stage at Netflix's live hotdog eating contest between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi days after her husband was arrested for felony domestic violence.

The former WWE wrestler is in Las Vegas for the Labor Day sausage showdown ... hosting the event alongside Rob Riggle and getting some serious love from the crowd.

It's Nikki's first public appearance since Artem Chigvintsev's Thursday arrest in Napa, California ... and she was greeted by a big cheer when she was introduced as host ... and someone even shouted, "Love you, Nikki!!!"

Nikki heard the comment too ... because she pointed and replied, "Love you too."

TMZ broke the story ... Nikki's husband was busted for felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant after he called 911 to request medical assistance.

Artem later called off the emergency medical request, telling the dispatcher Nikki threw shoes at him. During the call, the dispatcher noted Nikki and Artem were physically separated from each other ... and cops showed up an hour later and arrested Artem.

We saw Nikki boarding a private jet Saturday on her way from California to Nevada ... and she was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Nikki wasn't at Sunday's promo event, where Joey and Kobayashi weighed in for the main event, leaving Rob to host solo ... but she made her grand entrance Monday ... and it doesn't look like there are any visible signs of injury on her body.

As we told you ... Artem's arrest didn't shock folks who know the couple ... with our sources telling us Artem and Nikki's relationship has been volatile for years now.

Nikki's now been seen twice since the incident ... but we haven't seen Artem, aside from his mug shot.