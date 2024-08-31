Nikki Bella Ringless, Boarding Private Flight After Artem Chigvintsev DV Arrest

Nikki Bella was seen for the first time since Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest ... and her bare ring finger speaks volumes about the state of their marriage.

The former WWE star was just spotted in Oakland, boarding a private plane with a gal pal ... likely headed to Las Vegas where she'll be cohosting Netflix's live hotdog eating competition, "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" Monday.

Bella hopped on the plane with a big grin, hat pulled low over her eyes ... but, obviously, everyone's looking at her finger -- 'cause she's ditched her wedding ring after a tumultuous week.

TMZ broke the story ... Artem was arrested in Napa, California Thursday morning for felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant.

Radio dispatch obtained by TMZ confirmed what we previously reported -- the "Dancing with the Stars" pro called 911 to request medical assistance ... before calling off the emergency medical request. He told the dispatch Nikki threw shoes at him.

At the time of the call, the dispatcher noted Artem and Nikki were physically separated from each other. Cops still showed up an hour later and arrested Artem ... though he was released on $25k bail later that day.

The arrest didn't come as a shock to many in their orbit ... with sources telling us the two had a volatile relationship for years before Artem's arrest.