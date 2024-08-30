Artem Chigvintsev's 911 Call, Claims Nikki Garcia Threw Shoes at Him

Play video content

The radio dispatch from the Artem Chigvintsev domestic violence case reveals ... he did indeed call 911 to request medical assistance, but then added his wife, Nikki Garcia, had thrown shoes at him.

TMZ has obtained the dispatch call, in which the dispatcher says, "Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party]."

The dispatcher notes, "There is a child on scene. Medical en route," adding, "There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

As TMZ reported, Artem then called the paramedics off, which is reflected by the dispatcher who says, "RP is stating no medical is needed now."

The dispatcher notes a child was at the home, and the wife has the child. At the time of the call, the dispatcher noted Artem and Nikki were physically separated from each other.

Cops still showed up an hour later, and saw visible injuries on the alleged victim and arrested Artem for felony corporal injury to a spouse.

As we reported, Nikki's rep said her client was asking for privacy for her family.