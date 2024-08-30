Artem Chigvintsev Called 911 and Then Called 911 Off

Update

8:25 AM PT -- Nikki Garcia's rep tells TMZ, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Artem Chigvintsev -- now accused of felony domestic violence -- himself called 911 after he allegedly battered someone in his home ... and minutes later he called back and told 911 never mind ... TMZ has learned.

As TMZ reported, Artem was arrested Thursday morning in Napa, California, where he lives with his wife, Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella).

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... the alleged victim never called 911 -- it was Artem who apparently panicked over injuries the alleged victim sustained, and called in the emergency at around 8:30 AM.

As we reported, paramedics and fire trucks were dispatched and were en route, when 911 dispatch got another call ... again, from Artem, telling the dispatcher to call the whole thing off.

We're told although the paramedics and fire department turned around and went back to the station, it's protocol for police to still respond. At around 9:30 AM, we're told police arrived and observed injuries on the alleged victim, and that triggered an automatic arrest.

Artem was taken to the police station and booked on felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

We're told "Dancing with the Stars" had an option to pick up his contract for next season, but this week the show chose not to pick up the option, and that put him in a bad mood.

Artem and Nikki celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary this week. They have a 4-year-old son, Matteo, who we're told is with Nikki.

Artem was released on $25,000 bail.

