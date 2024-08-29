Cops Want To Determine If Artem Chigvintsev Has History of Domestic Violence

Cops Want To Know If There's Violent History

The alleged victim in the Artem Chigvintsev domestic violence case is cooperating with police ... and we're told investigators want to see if there's a history of domestic violence here.

A rep for the Napa County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the alleged victim has so far been open to talking with investigators, and cops want more time to speak with the person about what happened.

Cops spoke to the alleged victim when officers arrived at the scene ... where they arrested the "Dancing With The Stars" pro for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. We're told in order to make a felony arrest, the injury had to be visible.

The Sheriff's Office says the alleged victim here provided some info as to what happened ... and now investigators want to follow up with them to make sure they have every opportunity to tell their story.

More specifically, we're told law enforcement wants the alleged victim to help them determine if there's a history of domestic violence with Artem ... or if he's been involved in any other incidents with this person.

Artem is married to Nikki Garcia -- better known as WWE star Nikki Bella -- but the name of the alleged victim is being withheld.

We're also told there could possibly be other witnesses in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The rep says the Sheriff's Office is also planning to discuss the case with prosecutors ... and one of the topics will be potential criminal charges against Artem.