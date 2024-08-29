'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Violence

"Dancing With The Stars" pro Artem Chingvintsev is in jail in Napa, California ... because he's been arrested for domestic battery ... TMZ has learned.

Artem was booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence charge ... according to online jail records.

Unclear what led up to Artem's arrest or the circumstances ... but it's worth noting Artem's wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia, posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday revealing she was in Napa too. At this point, it is unknown if she was involved in any way.

Artem and Nikki even celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this week ... they got hitched back in 2022, after getting paired up on 'DWTS' in 2019 and starting a relationship.

The couple has one kid together ... a 4-year-old son, Matteo ... and they own a home together in Napa Valley.

We reached out to Artem and Nikki's camps ... so far no word back.