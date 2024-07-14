Nikki and Brie Garcia Say Hooters Prepared Them For WWE

Nikki and Brie Garcia say the restaurant industry got them ready for the ring ... claiming they learned all about confidence while slinging wings for man-favorite Hooters!

The retired WWE stars -- who went by the moniker "The Bella Twins" while competing -- opened up about working in the restaurant in an interview with the New York Post ... and, they swear it taught them some valuable wrestling listens.

Brie says working at the restaurant down in San Diego instilled them with confidence to go up and chat with the customers ... and, they also quickly developed a thick skin with some of the more vulgar comments.

All the men wanted to get crazy with the servers, Brie adds, so they had to learn to keep them in line ... another helpful listen for life on the top rope.

As for how they made their extra tips ... the Garcias say the trick's in the restaurant's name -- hootin' the cleavage proved a hoot with customers, and tips skyrocketed.

Nikki says hula-hooping and doing the "YMCA" dance proved a favorite among their patrons too ... with the movement raking in extra bucks too.

Brie and Nikki won multiple WWE Divas Championships and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 ... so, clearly serving at Hooters is the way to go.