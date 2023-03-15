Bella Twins Announce Name Change After WWE Exit, We're Nikki And Brie Garcia!

The Bella Twins are going back to their roots in their post-WWE careers -- the famous wrestling superstars will be known professionally by their birth names moving forward -- Nikki and Brie Garcia.

The duo announced their decision on "The Nikki & Brie Show" ... saying it was time to say goodbye to the Bella Twins moniker once their contracts with Vince McMahon's organization expired.

Nikki and Brie joined WWE in 2007 ... and were known as the Bella Twins throughout their rise and fame with the promotion.

Nikki explained the two are now so much more than wrestlers -- they're mothers, businesswomen, television producers and more ... and the name change will help them dive into their future endeavors.

"I just want to thank Brie Bella, the character, the name, all of it that I have been the last ... 16, 17 years," Brie said on the show.

"I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella, put that book to the side, and open up a new one and see what Brie Garcia's going to do next."

"And I am so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella," Nikki added. "Nikki Bella, she powered me, she inspired me, she truly made me become fearless. And the road that she has paved, what she's done for women and the youth -- and will continue to do as Nikki Garcia."