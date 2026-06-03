Andy Cohen Holds Hands with Kevin Sobieski Leaving Dinner Date
Andy Cohen Got a New Man For My Birthday!!!
Published
For his birthday this year, it looks like Andy Cohen got himself a new man. He was snapped walking through New York hand-in-hand with Kevin Sobieski.
Cameras caught the handsome couple leaving a birthday dinner at Via Carota last night with fingers fully laced.
We're told the two have been dating for a few months.
Andy was rocking his bday best in an off-white suit, pink shirt, and chic shoes, while his new man sported a dark suit with a white button-down.
Kevin, who works for an asset management firm, has previously been linked to Broadway composer Benj Pasek ... but it looks like he and the Bravo boss are packing on the PDA these days.