Andy Cohen Holds Hands with Kevin Sobieski Leaving Dinner Date

For his birthday this year, it looks like Andy Cohen got himself a new man. He was snapped walking through New York hand-in-hand with Kevin Sobieski.

Cameras caught the handsome couple leaving a birthday dinner at Via Carota last night with fingers fully laced.

We're told the two have been dating for a few months.

Andy was rocking his bday best in an off-white suit, pink shirt, and chic shoes, while his new man sported a dark suit with a white button-down.