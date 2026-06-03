Mackenzie Shirilla's Dad's Teaching Contract Not Renewed After Netflix Documentary Backlash

Steve Shirilla's contract for his teaching job has not been renewed, TMZ has learned. And Steve tells us he's the one who wanted out.

He told TMZ ... "I wouldn’t resign a contract with them for the simple fact of how they handled this situation… the school and the diocese showed their true colors…"

Steve also says, "I’m done talking about this or anything that’s not about the injustice my daughter has been put through my only focus is her."

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla’s Dad Says Netflix Twisted His Comments About Marijuana TMZ.com

Remember, Mackenzie Shirilla's dad had been put on leave after the Netflix documentary "The Crash" dropped ... because of comments he made about his daughter smoking weed.

He said in the doc ... "I don't have a problem with her smoking dope. If you're going to smoke a drug, that's the one I believe you should take."

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland tells TMZ ... "Catholic school personnel decisions are the purview of each school in the Diocese of Cleveland. Due to privacy considerations, neither the schools nor the Diocese ordinarily discuss personnel issues publicly. However, we can confirm that Mr. Steve Shirilla will not be returning to Mary Queen of Peace School."

Steve previously told us on "TMZ Live" that the film completely twisted his words and took his sound bites out of context. He maintained that he wasn't allowing her to smoke and didn't know that she regularly drove high.

As you know, Mackenzie's serving 2 life sentences for driving her car into a wall at 100mph, killing Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.