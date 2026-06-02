Mackenzie Shirilla's Mom Rips Dominic Russo's 'Evil' Family in New Audio

Mackenzie Shirilla's mom, Natalie, has some harsh words for Dominic Russo's grieving family ... blasting them as "evil" in a conversation with her daughter.

TMZ obtained audio from a prison phone call between Mackenzie and her mother ... with Natalie telling Mackenzie her late boyfriend's family is full of "evil people."

Natalie's harsh comment came as the two rehashed court testimony from Mackenzie's murder trial.

At one point, you can hear Natalie say, "Dom would be beside his frickin' self" over what was said in court.

Mackenzie then asks her mom why Angelo -- most likely referencing Dom's brother -- is "such a f***ing liar."

Her mom answers pretty immediately, saying ... "They're just evil people, baby, I'm sorry. Don't think on it."

As you know, Mackenzie was convicted of murdering Dominic and his friend Davion Flanagan in a fatal July 2022 car crash ... and she's now serving a life sentence. She's fighting her conviction and is eligible for parole in 2037.