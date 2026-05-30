Mackenzie Shirilla Seemingly Mocks Dominic Russo's Musical Ability in Prison Phone Call

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla Appears to Mock Dominic Russo's Singing Skills During Prison Call

Mackenzie Shirilla's clearly keeping Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan close to her ... but not always in the most flattering way -- because she appears to be mocking their musicality in a prison phone call.

We've obtained audio from a call between Shirilla and her friends, Rosie Graham and Faith, in which she laments paying for a music streaming service while behind bars.

Mackenzie says the service is terrible ... untalented underground artists who at one point she describes as the "Davions and Doms of the world."

She later qualifies her statement by saying she'd actually prefer Davion and Dom to all the trash artists on the service -- not exactly an endorsement of the pair's talents ... and not totally clear why she brought them up at all.

Later on in the call, Shirilla also gives one of her friends dating advice ... before asking them to get on her social media and unfollow some people for her.

The ladies laugh over how confused people will be when they see Mackenzie unfollowed them ... imagining they'll wonder if she's somehow out of prison.

As you know ... Shirilla is serving a life sentence after she was found guilty of Davion and Dominic's murders. Her case is receiving renewed attention amid the release of the Netflix documentary "The Crash."

We've shared phone calls between Mackenzie and her mother -- including one where she talked up some mystery men -- as well as conduct reports made about her time behind bars.