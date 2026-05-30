Maine Senate Candidate's Wife Reportedly Flagged Sexual Texts to Campaign

Graham Platner -- a candidate for Senate in Maine -- had sexually explicit texts he sent to multiple women revealed by his wife ... according to a new report.

Here's the deal ... days after Platner announced his Senate bid, his wife Amy Gertner -- who he married in 2024 -- went to a member of his campaign staff and mentioned sexual texts Platner allegedly sent to other women, according to the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ -- citing multiple sources in the know -- claims Gertner told the campaign staff about messages she found on Platner's phone while they were doing opposition research on him ... a common tactic for campaigns of high-profile candidates.

Gertner reportedly flagged it as a potential issue ... something she wanted to make sure didn't pose a risk to his campaign.

Aides reportedly deemed it to be a private marital issue the couple was handling ... and it did not disrupt plans for a rally where Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Platner.

Platner's campaign provided a statement from Gertner, which reads, in part, "We did the hard work that marriage requires. We went to counseling. We were honest with each other in ways that weren’t easy. And we came through it, not in spite of how much we’ve been through, but because of how much we love each other and the life we’ve built. Our marriage today is stronger than ever before.”

This is just the latest issue in Platner's campaign ... coming after alleged posts he made on Reddit also came to light. In these posts, Platner allegedly downplayed sexual assault and made crude comments about sex workers. In addition, Platner has admitted to covering up a Nazi-themed tattoo.

💥NEW: CNN’s Michael Smerconish *SLAMS* Graham Platner over Nazi tattoo💥



“He didn’t cover it until October of 2025 — 18 years after getting it — and only when it became a political problem.”



“Think about that for a moment. 18 years of getting out of the shower, 18 years of… pic.twitter.com/lc1WQVKcmM @JasonJournoDC

ICYMI ... Platner admitted to covering up a "Totenkopf" -- a skull and crossbones tat associated with the Nazi party -- which he claims he got during a drunken night out in Croatia with some fellow Marines in 2007. He says he didn't know the symbol's significance at the time.