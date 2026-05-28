Judge Reprimanded For Sex In Chambers Is Obama Appointee, Sentenced Todd Chrisley

The federal district court judge who got reprimanded having noisy sex in her chambers with a police officer as part of an extramarital affair has been identified ... and she's got connections to Barack Obama and Todd Chrisley.

Eleanor Ross is the judge in question here ... she is based in Atlanta with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Ross was appointed by President Obama during his second term, and in November 2022 she was the judge who sentenced Todd to 12 years in federal custody as part of his bank fraud and tax evasion case.

Bloomberg unmasked Ross in a report Thursday ... her identity had previously been unknown to the public after a judicial conduct committee found she had sex in her chambers during business hours with a cop who was not her husband. Their romps were reportedly within earshot of law clerks.

Ross' affair partner was reportedly Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Kelley Collier.

Chrisley served more than three years of his sentence before President Trump pardoned him last year ... and he's already ripping Ross on social media, blasting her as a "corrupt judge who couldn’t focus on our case because she was to busy clapping dem cheeks in her chambers."