Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sues After Being Accused of Sleeping Around Hollywood

Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino is taking legal action against Bilaal Salaam ... claiming he spread vicious lies about her sex life during a recent interview ... and now she's suing him for more than $1M in damages.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Sheree claims Bilaal recently "turned his attention" toward her after years of publicly targeting Will and Jada Pinkett Smith ... allegedly making "outrageously offensive, shocking, and hurtful statements" during an appearance on Tasha K's "Unwine with Tasha K" series.

In the suit, she points to a May 4 promotional clip for the interview that was shared across various social media platforms ... with text reading, "Exclusive: Bilaal claims Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino was sleeping with everyone in [Hollywood]!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Sheree says Bilaal doubled down in the actual interview ... calling her a "whore" multiple times and claiming she was "screwing everybody in Hollywood."

Bilaal is a former friend of Will who has made a number of controversial public claims about the actor and people close to him over the years. He is currently in the middle of a court battle with Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over alleged threats.

In the filing, Sheree says the statements are false and amount to slander per se under California law because they accuse her of promiscuous sexual conduct. She also claims the remarks caused humiliation, emotional distress, embarrassment, and mental anguish.