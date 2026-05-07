Will Smith Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge

Will Smith may have played the genie in the "Aladdin" remake, but now he's the one getting his wishes granted ... because a judge has tossed a sexual harassment suit against him, TMZ has learned.

As you know ... violinist Brian King Joseph -- who toured with Will last year -- sued the actor a few months back for sexual harassment and wrongful termination regarding an alleged incident in 2025.

He claimed someone entered his Las Vegas hotel room when he wasn't there and left a note that read, "Brian, I'll be back ... just us," which he said was signed by "Stone F." Brian claims the alleged intruder also left wipes, beer, and HIV meds. In the suit, he alleges Smith was grooming and priming him for sexual activity.

The violinist claims he was sacked for reporting the incident ... but Will fought back and asked for the suit to be tossed.

TMZ obtained a copy of the judge's ruling from Tuesday, which shows he agreed with the A-lister.

The judge says Brian's suit doesn't qualify as sexual harassment because it "fails to adequately allege conduct that is sufficiently severe or pervasive."

He also writes BKJ hadn't sufficiently pled facts that the only other people with access to his hotel room were Will or his management ... because he'd left his bag with his room key in a van with other crew members before it was returned to him a couple hours later.