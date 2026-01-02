Will Smith Sued by Violinist for Retaliation For Reporting Sexual Harassment

You Fired Me After I Was Sexually Harassed ...

Will Smith is under fire from a professional violinist who is suing the actor/musician for allegedly retaliating against him after he reported a sexual harassment incident.

Brian King Joseph filed the suit this week in L.A. Superior Court, claiming he first met Smith in November 2024 after he was referred to Smith by other artists for a recording opportunity.

Joseph says he went to Smith's home and showcased his talents on the violin, before he was offered to join Smith's music tour, "Based on a True Story," according to the suit.

In March 2025, the suit says, the band was scheduled to play their first gig in Las Vegas -- and things quickly went downhill after they all checked into a hotel.

At some point, Joseph claims, he found evidence that an intruder had gained access to his room, fearing he would later be targeted for unwanted sexual acts.

Joseph says the evidence included a written note that read, “Brian, I’ll be back...just us,” which was signed by “Stone F” along with a heart-shaped drawing.

Joseph says he also discovered “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to.”

After he reported the incident to hotel security, the suit says Joseph was confronted by one of Smith's associates, who asked him why he lied about the alleged break-in ... soon after, Joseph says he was fired from the tour.

Smith's attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, told PEOPLE, “Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless."