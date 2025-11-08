Jeremy Renner Fires Off Cease & Desist to Yi Zhou, Threatens Legal Action

'You're The One Who Came Onto Me'!

Jeremy Renner is hitting back at filmmaker Yi Zhou, slapping her with a cease and desist letter denying allegations they had a hot romance -- while also accusing her of aggressively coming onto him and sending him NSFW messages.

Renner's powerhouse attorney, Marty Singer, fired off the letter to Zhou on Friday, and TMZ has obtained a copy. In the letter, Renner says he agreed to participate in Zhou's documentary, "Chronicles of Disney," but, during their first meeting in July, the actor claims Zhou made a move on him.

Renner alleges they had a "brief consensual encounter" and when they met again in August, he told Zhou he was not interested in a sexual relationship, and put her in the guest bedroom that night.

Still, Renner claims Zhou couldn't keep her paws off him when he drove her to the airport after their collaboration in August. Renner further claims Zhou proceeded to send him hundreds of explicit text messages asking to be with him and demanding sex.

In one shocking purported message, Zhou bluntly wrote ... "I want him inside of me so badly so so badly f**k me, babe." In another, Zhou allegedly talked about playing with Renner's "fake giant thing" while thinking about "the real giant."

The Marvel star says he has never given Zhou a reason to believe they were anything but platonic colleagues after their first and only consensual encounter. He also accuses Zhou of threatening to "harm him publicly" unless he agrees to promote her documentary -- and "make it falsely appear" they're an item.

Finally, Renner warns Zhou that if she doesn't stop spreading "false, fabricated and salacious lies," she will face legal action and potentially millions of dollars in liability.

As you know, Zhou went public with her claims this week in the Daily Mail and on social media -- claiming Renner was the one tirelessly pursuing her and sending her intimate photos and pornographic videos, before ultimately convincing her to date him.

She claims they worked on the documentary together, but things quickly went sour -- and that he even threatened to call ICE on her.

We reached out to Zhou about Renner's cease-and-desist, and she tells us she sent Renner 3 cease-and-desist letters of her own over the last month.

In her letters, obtained by TMZ, Zhou again accuses Renner of sending her messages of "sexual or suggestive nature" and requesting similar content, causing her "discomfort and distress."

She further warned Renner not to defame her by disseminating false information, stop sending her sexual messages, and quit threatening, harassing, and trying to blackmail her ... or she will take legal action against him.