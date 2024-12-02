Jeremy Renner & Family Hike Hollywood Christmas Parade After Car Breaks Down

Jeremy Renner’s big moment at the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade hit a speed bump -- literally -- when the official grand marshal vehicle dramatically broke down as the procession kicked off.

Check out these pics -- Jeremy, hand in hand with his 11-year-old daughter Ava, had no choice but to walk the rest of the way with his family members when their classic car conked out just a couple of blocks into the 3.2-mile route.

Jeremy, who was honored as this year’s grand marshal, had a huge smile on his face as he made the best of a rough situation, proving that a little hiccup couldn't dampen his holiday spirit.

After nearly losing his life in that crazy 2023 snowplow accident, a broken-down car at a parade is just a blip on Renner's radar -- no biggie for a guy who's already battled the big stuff!

Meanwhile, Hollywood was buzzing as thousands turned out for the 92nd anniversary of the iconic Christmas Parade ... with Billy Baldwin, Mario Lopez, Jeannie Mai, Raven-Symoné, Clay Aiken, and even "The Sandlot" crew showing up to spread the holiday cheer.