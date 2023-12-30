Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jeremy Renner Visits Reno Hospital 1 Year After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner I Came Back to Thank You!!! One Year After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

12/30/2023 6:58 AM PT
Jeremy Renner marked a near-fatal anniversary with a return trip to the hospital and medical staff that saved his life.

Jeremy showed up Friday at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno ... nearly a year to the day after he was crushed by a snowplow. As you know, Jeremy actually jumped on the runaway plow to stop it, fearing it would run over his nephew. Jeremy fell off and was run over himself.

The 52-year-old actor thanked the doctors, nurses and others who cared for him ... taking photos and shaking lots of hands.

Renner also showed up at the local fire dept. to thank some of the first responders who rescued him.

Jeremy's injuries were gruesome ... more than 30 broken bones, a punctured liver, and one of his eyes popped out of his skill. Just horrific.

His recovery has been remarkable, and at least from the outside, Jeremy appears to be back to his normal self.

ABC

An anniversary to celebrate, for sure.

