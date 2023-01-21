Jeremy Renner Says He Shattered Over 30 Bones In Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner just revealed the full extent of his injuries from his snowplow accident ... saying he shattered more than 30 bones in his body!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actor took to Instagram Saturday morning to give fans an update on his condition ... and that's when he dropped the bomb.

He said, "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."

Renner added that his daily routine has been impacted as a result of what happened, particularly his morning workouts. He gave an example by posting a photo of himself doing leg stretches in bed as part of his physical therapy.

Play video content

As we reported, Renner jumped out of his snowplow to help a family member whose car was stuck in the heavy snow near Jeremy's home in Tahoe, Nevada, on New Year's Day. The 7-ton plow then started to roll ... Renner tried to get back into the driver's seat to gain control over the plow, but he was crushed underneath it.