Jeremy Renner Snowplow Injury Update, Press Conference Live Stream

Play video content

Jeremy Renner's scary snowplow accident is about to be addressed by public officials in Nevada at a news conference ... and TMZ is streaming it live.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office will be clarifying details surrounding their response to the emergency situation on Sunday morning ... when Renner was airlifted to a hospital after being crushed by his Snowcat.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's getting underway at 3:30 PM PT ... where local media is invited to attend. The agency will be carrying the feed on its social media channels.

Play video content TMZ.com

While it's not quite clear what exactly WCSO will say, there have certainly been a lot of accounts about what exactly led up to the life-threatening encounter. TMZ broke the story ... Renner and his nephew were helping plow his neighbor's driveway when the machine somehow ran over him.

Play video content

JR was critically injured with a mangled leg and blunt chest trauma, which resulted in a lot of blood loss. He has since been stabilized by medical staff, but remains in critical condition in the ICU after undergoing surgery.

TMZ got the first videos of Renner being rushed to a waiting helicopter that day, which took off quickly to get him help. We also obtained a clip of his Snowcat being towed away, and as you can see -- it's quite massive ... giving you a sense of just how serious this was.