New Video of Jeremy Renner Airlifted After Snowplow Accident

New video shows Jeremy Renner's helicopter flight to a hospital shortly after his horrific snowplowing accident, and TMZ has learned new details about his injuries which caused him to lose a serious amount of blood.

The video, obtained by TMZ, starts right after the two-time Oscar nominee was loaded onto the chopper Sunday around 9:50 AM. Eyewitnesses tell us Jeremy was plowing the road about a quarter mile from his Tahoe home so his family could get out after a massive New Year's eve storm.

According to a neighbor, the plowing machine -- called a Snowcat -- accidentally ran over one of Jeremy's legs, and he was losing a lot of blood from the injury. We're told another neighbor, who's a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

We're told the area was treated like an active crime scene ... with police arriving at 8 PM to impound the Snowcat, which Jeremy's previously posted video of himself using on his property after snowstorms. The issue, we're told, is the machine has extensive safety features, and should not have rolled over Jeremy.

As we reported, Jeremy is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow" ... according to a rep.

According to dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, first responders were initially concerned about the conditions to access the accident due to the storm.

